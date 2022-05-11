A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Nuel Elehinle, has tasked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to make use of traditional rulers to fight insecurity in the State.

Elehinle, who hails from Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state, said the new traditional ruler of Ipele, Oba Segun Agaun, has all it takes to ensure security in his domain and, therefore, called on residents of the town to support him.

While speaking on his absence at the coronation ceremony of the new monarch, the APC leader said, “my business engagements in Ghana did not permit me to travel down for the ceremony, but my financial support for the coronation was on record. As you always know, I am passionate about my community, and I will never renege on this.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I have always been involved in building my people and the state at large, and my support for our traditional ruler, which I have demonstrated by supporting his coronation ceremony financially, will continue from time to time.”

He described community development as a collective responsibility of every individual in the society, hence the need for all and sundry to team up with the government, in the task of securing the state. The APC chieftain, who lauded the support of Akeredolu for his community, said the administration of the governor has contributed to the development of the town more than any other government in recent history.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the establishment of Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Operation Amotekun” championed by governor Akeredolu, has reduced the crime rate across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He urged the people of the state to cooperate with governor Akeredolu in the task of developing the state.

Concerning the 2023 presidential election, Elehinle expressed confidence in the ability of the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to deliver, if elected as president.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .