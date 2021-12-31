From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday charged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to use the opportunity of Nigeria’s new position at the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO), otherwise known as INTERPOL, to confront more aggressively the security challenges facing the nation.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari gave the charge at the State House, when he received in audience the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, who came to officially present the newly elected Vice President (Africa), and Executive Committee Member of INTERPOL, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Garba Umar.

While congratulating the IGP, who was also at the event, for having one of his men representing the whole of Africa, Buhari said: “This is very good for our Police and I hope that the IGP would take note, now that one of you is representing the whole of Africa, it is something that you must take to the police especially the officer corps so that they can put in more effort in trying to cope with our security challenges.”

The President also extended his congratulations to the new Vice President of INTERPOL, urging him not to relent on his good records.

The Minster of Police Affairs in his remarks said Umar had always distinguished himself in the service in various capacities and his election into the prestigious seat was well merited.

Umar was elected into the position on November 25, 2021 at the 89th General Assembly of INTERPOL which held in Istanbul, Turkey.