From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration right from the outset has made it clear that “press freedom is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish”, however, such freedom must be used responsibly.

He gave this charge while congratulating the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the outcome of their seventh triennial delegates’ conference which saw the re-election of Chris Isiguzo for a second term in office as President.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari reminded the the NUJ leadership that considering the formidable role the media play in shaping and influencing the course of events in any society, the country will continue to look up to their members for fair, balanced and objective journalism.

President Buhari urged the media to forge greater unity in the union, engage in productive dialogue to resolve any issue inimical to the progress of the association.

The President assured the newly elected executives that this administration will uphold and unrelentingly safeguard the watchdog role provided for the media in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

