Gabriel Dike

Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Obafemi Omokungbe has charged polytechnic lecturers to deploy their researches in various fields to add value to the nation’s development.

Omokungbe, an engineer, who stated this at the 3rd Research and Development public lecture of YABATECH, said there is a need to train and encourage staff to engage in simple, impactful and innovative researches in various areas to add value to our development.

He stressed that education and research are key to the growth of a nation, particularly a developing nation like ours.

The rector observed that the theme: “Impactive and Innovative Approaches to Tertiary Education and Research’’ is relevant and timely because the new Polytechnic Act has given the polytechnics the mandate to train higher level manpower in addition to its traditional middle manpower production for the country.

Omokungbe, who was represented by the Deputy Rector (academics), Dr. Kehinde Osifala explained that YABATECH will continue to expand the frontiers of research through development of human resources.

“Management of YABATECH is committed to improve the methods of learning and teaching as well as encouraging research activities,” the rector stressed.

The guest speaker and also the President, Nigerian Academy of Engineering, Prof Afolabi Lasisi said tertiary institutions in the country should boost and improve on their research activities.

Prof Lasisi urged YABATTCH to keep pace with relevant research activities that will provide solutions to societal problems.

The former Vice-Chancellor, University of Uyo urged YABATECH lecturers to apply for international research grants, adding “it brings competitive advantage. Research funding can come from abroad. We must compete globally for research grants”.

He called on heads of tertiary institutions to give priority to research activities and stressed that innovation creates and enhances new societies. Lasisi tasked institutions, lecturers to engage in critical thinking and also urged students to become agents of change through innovation.

Chairman of the lecture and former rector of YABATECH, Mr. George Okufi tasked the college community to sustain the pillars that hold the institution through innovative ideas that will solve problems.

Okufi urged YABATECH to also sustain the tempo of academic excellence it is noted for and stressed that Prof Lasisi represents many good pages in the annals of the nation’s education system.