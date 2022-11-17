From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Mohammed Kaku Fadah, has called on the 2022 Batch C Stream 1 Corps members deployed to Kebbi State to use social media platforms to promote the ideas of the scheme instead of spreading fake news.

Fadah stated this while addressing Corps members at the permanent orientation camp, Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He explained that the ideas of the scheme including national unity, national integration, and national development should be paramount to all the Corps members.

Fadah said NYSC has zero tolerance for cultism, drug abuse, and cyber crimes amongst other social vices. “Don’t do it, stay clear from it,” he added.

The Dg urged them to go through the NYSC ACTS and BYE-LAWS distributed to them to avoid contravening the rules of the scheme.

He said: when you are on camp, participate actively in all camp activities and take Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development activities seriously right from camp to post-camp training to become financially independent”, he said.

The DG advised them to add value to themselves within one year of the national service to reduce the burden on their parents and family.

The NYSC DG assured the Corps members about the scheme’s commitment to ensure their safety but also reminded them of the roles they need to play to ensure their safety such as avoiding unnecessary travel and late-night travels.

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the DG urged them to play according to the rules of the game and abide by the laid down electoral acts and regulations while on electoral duties.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Coordinator, Alh Mustapha Mohammed, presented the 2022 Batch C Stream 1 Corps members to the DG and described them as well-disciplined, well-behaved, patriotic and responding positively to all camp activities.