Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has advised Northern governors to deploy the Almajiri into various sports academies instead of spreading COVID-19 pandemic with their movement from one state to the other.

Speaking to Daily Sunsport in Abuja, the former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) argued that the best approach to solving the social menace is through sports.

“I know some people may acuse me of being bias, but I strongly think that sports should be a major entry point towards dealing with the Almajiri problem.

“If we can engage these children in sporting activities, like isolating about 100 of them in sports academy, allowing them to learn Koran if they do desire to.

Once they are rattled by their inability to count game scores because they cannot read numbers, they will have reason to want to learn numbers and write things down thereby embarking on education.

“The governors should just set up sports centre across the Northern region where we have Almajiri problem. Engaging them in sporting activities can remove them from the streets and before long many of them will start winning laurels for the country,” Abdullahi suggested.