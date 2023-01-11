From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Executives, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have said that despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure will end in May, a lot can still be done to turn things around in the country.

The Bishop’s made this known on Wednesday in a speech presented by the President of CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State by Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti.

The Bishohs said, “the main crux of our message to you today is one of fervent appeal and strong encouragement. Your tenure of two terms as President, Commander-In-Chief of Nigeria, is drawing to an end. But we believe that a lot can be done to turn things around for the better in the about four months left of your presidency before you step down in May 2023”

They, however, commended and congratulated the efforts of the federal government of

Nigeria at ensuring real improvement in the Nigeria electoral system and processes, especially signing into law the electoral bill. The Bishops appealed to the President not to dash the hopes of Nigerians in the 2023 polls, urging him not to relent in making sure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies of government carry out their professional duties to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections. “It is the hope of most Nigerians that the forthcoming 2023 elections will be a watershed in the political history of Nigeria. Let our hopes not be dashed.” The Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, during an audience with President Buhari, said the nation’s economy has been put under serious stress by both internal and external negative forces, which have had serious adverse effect on the lives and livelihood of the average Nigerians. “This has been further worsened by the consequences of the growing foreign debt burden, which is even mortgaging our future and that of generations after us.” The men of God hinted for the county to enthrone a positive turn around, there is the need to fight against corruption which has eaten deep into the fabric of the country. “In particular, the many loopholes and leakages of endemic corruption still need to be sincerely and adequately addressed, if our economy is to recover”

The Clergies expressed believe in federal government’s ability to tackle the menace of insecurity saying, they have seen some signs that government is