From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
The Executives, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have said that despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure will end in May, a lot can still be done to turn things around in the country.
The Bishop’s made this known on Wednesday in a speech presented by the President of CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State by Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti.
The Bishohs said, “the main crux of our message to you today is one of fervent
appeal and strong encouragement. Your tenure of two terms as
President, Commander-In-Chief of Nigeria, is drawing to an end. But
we believe that a lot can be done to turn things around for the better
in the about four months left of your presidency before you step down
in May 2023”
They, however, commended and congratulated the efforts of the federal government of
Nigeria at ensuring real improvement in the Nigeria electoral system
and processes, especially signing into law the electoral bill.
The Bishops appealed to the President not to dash the hopes of Nigerians in the 2023 polls, urging him not to relent in making sure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies of government carry out their professional duties to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.
“It is the hope of most Nigerians that the forthcoming 2023 elections
will be a watershed in the political history of Nigeria. Let our
hopes not be dashed.”
The Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, during an audience with President
Buhari, said the nation’s economy has been put under serious stress by both internal and external negative
forces, which have had serious adverse effect on the lives and
livelihood of the average Nigerians.
“This has been further worsened by the consequences of the growing
foreign debt burden, which is even mortgaging our future and that of
generations after us.”
The men of God hinted for the county to enthrone a positive turn around, there is the need to fight against corruption which has eaten deep into the fabric of the country.
“In particular, the many loopholes and leakages of endemic corruption
still need to be sincerely and adequately addressed, if our economy is
to recover”
The Clergies expressed believe in federal government’s ability to tackle the menace of insecurity saying, they have seen some signs that government is
not entirely incapable of tackling the sad state of insecurity in the
land, which has consumed thousands of innocent Nigerians across all
regions, creed and ethnic groups.
“Our Church personnel have been frequent victims in terms of
kidnapping or outright murder. The Owo – Ondo State Catholic Church
massacre on Pentecost Sunday, June 5th, 2022, is still very fresh in
our hearts”
“In your capacity as our Commander-In-Chief, we urge you to make sure
that our nation is effectively rid of these murderous criminals. We
assure you of our prayers that the Almighty and Merciful God will
bless you with what it takes to achieve this urgent objective.”
They pointed out that despite the frequent claims of government
that it is “on top of the situation” as regards the state of our
nation, the daily experiences of the Nigerian masses have seen more
decline than improvement.
