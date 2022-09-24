From John Adams, Minna

The General Overseer of Deeper life Bible Church worldwide Pastor (Dr.) William Folorunso Kumuyi has declared that the Nigeria youths need not to be told who to vote as their leaders at all levels in the 2023 general elections, saying that they should use wisdom to elect good leaders.

Pastor Kumuyi, while urging the Nigeria youths to make sure they exercise their right in 2923, said he will not tell the Nigeria youths who constituted 70 percent voting population in the country, who to choose as their president in 2023, but the youths should appeal to their conscience when making their decision.

Addressing the topic; Youths as pacesetters, at the ongoing seven days Global Crusade in Minna, the Niger state capital on Saturday, Kumuyi urged the Nigeria youths to search their heart very seriously before making their decision in 2023, adding that “they should Vote leaders that will lead the country very well and take the country out her present situation”.

On the topic, Youths as pace setters, the renowned Man of God advised the youths that despite the current problems and challenges in the country “only through perseverance and patience can enable you attain your goal in life”.

He reminded the youths that to attain a greater height in life, there must be problems and challenges and therefore urged them to always struggle to take opportunity from every opposition in life, stressing that “perseverance and determination made you up to be what you want to be, it keeps you going”.

On the need for the youths to always engage themselves in seeking new knowledge and ideas, Kumuyi pointed out that “God does not promote an ignorant person who does not subject himself to learning. You must learn new things, you must read to be able to lead, a reader is a leader”.

On the current FG/ASUU face off, Kimuyi expressed regret that the strike has continue to linger on without resolution, saying that both the federal government and the Academic Staff Union should embrace dialogue as the only way out of the crisis.

