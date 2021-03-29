From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

Graduating pioneer students of the Centre for Forensic Programmes and DNA Studies (CEFPADS) of the University of Benin have been admonished to bother less about the level of decay in the country with regards to insecurity, kidnapping, killings and other social vices, but focus on how best they can utilise their forensic and DNA knowledge to contribute positively towards remedying the pathetic outlook.

Pioneer Director‎ of the Centre Prof Edeaghe Ehikhamenor gave the advice during the orientation of new students and oath-taking ceremony by the out-going pioneer students of the Centre in Benin City.

‘The‎ vision of this Centre would not be realisable if we get obsessed by our self-induced crises, so keep the forensic light bright by ensuring innovations of ideas at every point to remedy the existing challenges,’ he said.

Prof Ehikhamenor, while noting that few universities have solitary programmes on forensics, said none in Africa have the type of‎ unified diversity of forensics and DNA curriculum that makes the University of Benin to stand out distinctively.

He said the essence of the oath-taking ceremony is to sow the seed of reminder in the hearts of the graduating students ‘that as great ambassadors of the Centre of the University of Benin, you owe yourself, the Centre, UNIBEN, as well as the greater society the responsibility of sustaining a forensic practice with credibility, ethical considerations, honesty, transparency and exemplary mentorship to our younger ones.’

In her speech, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Lilian Salami, who was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof David Izekor, while commending the Centre for its achievements, charged the graduating students to ensure high moral standard without blemish.

On the request by the Centre to be allowed to run Masters and PhD degrees programmes and have some of its challenges addressed, she said management was looking into the requests, adding that it was collaborating with the National Universities Commission (NUC).