(NAN)

The Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has urged the male folk to use their masculinity positively, rather than engaging in domestic and sexual violences.

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) gave the advice on Saturday, during the Market Fiesta held at the Ankara Market, Balogun, Lagos Island.

The fiesta, with the theme: ”Men Wey Sabi”, is an advocacy against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Vivour-Adeniyi said that men should avoid what triggered violence, hence, should participate in all affairs that kept the family going.

She said that men should acknowledge, understand and appreciate marriage as a partnership, therefore, should play their roles diligently.

According to her, the agency, through its campaigns, is trying to break gender stereotypes, as it encourages the men to assist in house chores.

”We have realised that these issues can be triggered in the home, it can be triggered for domestic violence, it can be triggered; it can lead to break in communication, and it can also lead to physical abuse.

Read also: Stakeholders advocate for appointment of productive hands in higher institutions

”So all we are saying is this, that you are doing it as a man does not make you less a man, you are doing it because you appreciate that it is a partnership, marriage is a partnership.

”We need to move from engaging men from the perpetrators perspective, that our men are perpetrators, we need to conscript men in this advocacy, so that men can speak to themselves and let them know that it is all right to assist at home.

”Men need to use their masculinity for something positive or not to abuse the office or the power that they have.

”We decided to be a bit creative in passing our message, so we have come to Balogun market with a view to engaging the male folk on gender roles, to carry out activities that are stereotypically ascribed towards females.

”So today we are going to have men cook. We are going to have men take care of babies, as the father, as the man in the house, we encourage you to perform these roles,” she said.

Mr Ismail Uthman, the Secretary, Balogun Market in Lagos Island, commended the agency for the initiative, as was welcomed by all traders.

Uthman said that domestic and sexual violence was rampant in the country, hence, the need for the programme.

He said there were laws guiding traders in the market, therefore, the market had always witnessed peace.