WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti A humanitarian organization, BrigdeWaters Foundation, has appealed to the newly- elected Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), and Ekiti State Governor, John Kayode Fayemi, to use his position as number one governor in Nigeria to better the lots of Nigerian masses and work towards a proper restructuring of the nation. President of Brigdewaters Foundation and Information Technology expert, Segun Oke made the call on Fayemi while receiving the honour of a Living Legend from the Creative Minds Institute, which garlanded him with the award for his contribution to innovation, youths and community development. The Iyin-Ekiti born Oke said: “We congratulate our dear governor, it is a great feat. But he shouldn’t it be time for us to begin to ask ourselves what impact and import will the position he is holding have? Posterity will judge us. I expect that he would project the needs of the ordinary man and the need for restructuring and the values that we Ekiti people hold in the comity of other nations in Nigeria. I also wish our children happy children’s days. We are planning a great event for them next year Speaking about the honour, he said: “I appreciate the organisers for the award. I do wonder what I have really done to deserve the honour but the award has nudged me to continue to do more towards contributing to the growth of the society. “To the young, each one of us in the black race must elevate the needs of our society above our personal needs; it is only in this way that Africa and the Black race can prosper. I want to use this opportunity to reiterate my commitment and that of NGO towards the advancement of Black race, the prosperity of African which we are currently running through Dignovate Africa, an innovative to train one million young people in digital skills and technology, two million old who can’t use technological be digital gadgets and one million young people in digital technology. Reply Forward