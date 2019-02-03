From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

Oku Ibom Ibibio, the highest traditional ruler in Ibibioland of Akwa Ibom State, HRM Nteyin Solomon Etuk, has urged voters in Nigeria to make wise use of their permanent voters’ card to elect leaders of their choice in the forthcoming elections. The royal father said gave this advice while receiving Governor Udom Emmanuel who paid him a courtesy visit on his way to the PDP governorship rally in Nsit Ubium. He said though traditional fathers are not supposed to be political, the realities on grounds demand dispensing proper advice to their subjects to guide them in choosing who would ensure peace, stability and progress in the land.

His words: “We are not partisan; but let’s do the right thing. We should be very careful how we use our PVCs lest we will regret it tomorrow. The right person would make things good. Politicians should not be involved in things that would bring war to the land. He commended the governor for being a God-fearing person and implored him not to discriminate against any individual in his administration.

The Director-General of the Divine Mandate Organisation which is the governor’s campaign outfit, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), said they were at the Oku Ibom’s palace to inform him of their campaign tour in his domain.

Nkanga lamented the removal of South-South sons and daughters from sensitive positions by the Federal Government and urged the people to reject the APC at the polls.

He stressed that successive governors had enjoyed two terms in office and as such Emmanuel must do the same.