Joe Effiong, Uyo

Oku Ibom Ibibio, the highest traditional ruler in Ibibioland of Akwa Ibom State, HRM Nteyin Solomon Etuk, has challenged voters in the country to make proper use of their permanent voter cards (PVCs) in the forthcoming elections else they would live to regret their choices.

The royal father said this while receiving Governor Udom Emmanuel who paid him a courtesy visit on his way to the PDP governorship rally in Nsit Ubium.

The traditional ruler also said that even though traditional fathers are not supposed to be political, the realities on grounds demand dispensing proper advice to their subjects to guide them in choosing who would ensure peace, stability and progress in the land.

“We are not partisan but let’s do the right thing. We should be very careful how we use our PVCs lest we will regret it tomorrow.

READ ALSO: Ijaws youths hail Buhari on appointment of Brambiafa as NDDC MD

“The right person would make things good. Politicians should not be involved in things that would bring war to the land.

“Sometimes it’s better not to listen to media organs and be informed of what is happening in the country lest one can break down.

“But I thank God for what is happening in Akwa Ibom State in the past three and half years now, because there is peace unlike what happened in the past,” Nteyin Etuk said.

While applauding the governor for being a god-fearing person whom he believes God would not forsake, the Oku Ibom, however, implored the governor to make sure that there was no discrimination in his administration.

The Director-General of the Divine Mandate Organisation which is the governor’s campaign outfit, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd) said they were at the Oku Ibom’s palace to inform him of their campaign tour in his domain.

Nkanga who is the former military governor of the state, lamented that the way Nigeria was going, so many things had been skewed against the South-South zone, especially Akwa Ibom State.

READ ALSO: Prioritise teachers’ welfare, Ambode tells new Tescom Board members

He said with the removal of South-South sons and daughters from occupying sensitive positions in the present federal administration, the Federal Government has therefore rejected the region and that the region would also reject the APC at the polls.

Nkanga said the state built on ethno-geographical tripod had made it possible for all the sections to produce the governor and that since 1999, each governor had been enjoying two terms in office, as such Emmanuel would do same.

Governor Emmanuel, who had last week paid a visit to the monarch, said his second coming was just to reinforce his earlier visit to the Okuibom before proceeding to the campaign grounds.