Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has encouraged Muslims in Nigeria who could not attend the 2020 Hajj exercise as a result of coronavirus global pandemic not to divert the already set out fund for something but use it for charity work.

The Deputy Secretary-General of NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, assure the people that doing so will earn them more rewards from Allah.

Prof. Shehu said in the statement: “With Hajj 2020 being suspended for international participants, save for those in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has appealed to Nigerian Muslims who had intended Hajj but could not actualise their intention to consider using part (if not all) of the funds meant for the pilgrimage for charitable work that are capable of earning them the reward of Hajj and much more.”

He encouraged those who are willing to spend on charity but lack the trusted and assured channel to execute such to use the platform of the NSCIA special agency registered solely for implementing social and charity projects,

-Mission for Education, Socials and Health (MESH), to actualise that.

Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming Eid al-Adha (Sallah), the NSCIA has encouraged Muslims who are not on Hajj to fast on the day of ‘Arafat, the 9th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, 1441 AH, equivalent to Thursday, 30th July, 2020, while praying fervently to Allah for the forgiveness of sins and healing of the world from all diseases, most especially the destructive Coronavirus, in line with the tradition of the Prophet.

The Council added: “Indeed, these are extraordinary days, every Muslim should reflect and maximise the rare opportunities and virtues they present to invoke the Mercy of Allah and His blessings.

“As Eid al-Adha knocks the door, it is crucial to reiterate that we are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal, including social gatherings and large congregational prayers.”