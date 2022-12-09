From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The organisers of the BEETA ARTS FESTIVAL, have called on Nigerians s and youths especially to use their voting power wisely at the upcoming 2023 polls noting that, they should make their voice heard and votes count for the positive change need in the country.

Speaking during the 2nd edition of its annual festival with the theme: “Art Connects”, held at Nafil Arcade and Water park in Abuja, the organiser, Bikiya Graham- Douglas said,”we have soft power of the creative mind to influence the country, so I will say to creative please use that power you have to influence the community and let us make the right choice for change.”

She stated that the youth have to be passionate about the country, saying, “we have to take responsibility for ourselves and for the country and leadership means to be accountable, so at this election year election year use your will to effect the change that is need to salvage us.”

She noted that the significance of the event to the society was that it was going to bring communities together saying that it was an incubation event for upcoming performers and people who are already operating in the industry, and it was going to essentially contribute to the creative economy of the country and to the continent.

She said that it also creates opportunities for young people because I believe we own this country and we have the responsibility to interested in what happens in our country so I will say to the youths make your voice heard and your vote count.

She noted that in its efforts to develop the art sector, they have put together an art fiesta to bring talents to showcase the beauty of creativity, promote artist and enable economic development through the sector.

She pointed out that said that the Beeta Arts Festival is born out of inspiration from the creative content of ‘Great African Stories’ saying that this was about collaborating with young minds to bring about growth and development in the country and the world.

The organiser noted that over the past decade, there has been an enormous increase in the consumption of African content across borders, therefore, this festival is designed to be a convergence of different expressions of art created within Africa, including plays, films, music and food amongst others.

She stated that the aim is to contribute immensely to the creative industry by giving the younger generation platforms and recognition, all the while creating new audiences within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

She explained that the Beeta Arts Festival is a creative campaign curated to encourage interaction and collaborations between African content creators, bridging the gap between new and the existing content curators whilst inspiring the creation of more content for existing and new audiences.

She said that its mission was to use the Arts as a tool to change the narrative of African storytelling, while fostering collaboration and integration across Africa to a global audience.

“OurVision is to be the largest Arts incubator event in Africa, we are futuristic and strong lovers of Arts & Culture and that, we will continue to uphold. We therefore look forward to your presence at the event,” she added.

At the event youths and upcoming artists, participated in various activities ranging from me acting in movies, performances, drawing, painting, there was also food tasting of some specially made delicacies.