The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has urged members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to join effort to keep the corporation in check for transparency and accountability.

Kyari gave the charge when a delegation of the Guild led by its president, Ms Funke Egbemode, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the major focus of his administration was to ensure transparency and accountability in the operations of the corporation.

According to him, ensuring accountability and transparency is not only the work of the corporation.

“As journalists, you help in shaping policies, we are honoured that you have come to visit us and that is why all our management staff are here to welcome you.

“You are all aware of the challenges with the operation of the corporation, but we have promised to be transparent.

“Already NNPC is seen not to be accountable, you have the duty to make us to be accountable.

“You must make sure that we do the work the way it should be, because all of us are stakeholders in the nation’s oil company.

“Hold us accountable by your work and support us in the effort of ensuring accountability and transparency,” he said.

Kyari further charged the Guild to always contact the corporation to get appropriate and correct information for factual reportage.

Commenting of effort to grow the nation’s oil reserve, he called on the Guild to help to ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which had lingered since 1999.

He added that appropriate legislation was imperatives to achieve accountability and transparency for economic growth and development in the country.

He noted that concerted efforts were being made to ensure that the nation’s refineries were up and running.

“We are also focusing on gas-to-power to help tackle power challenge in the country. We will look beyond our role to make sure that things work.

“Our doors are open and we are ready to work with you to achieve all our targets and goals,” he said.

Earlier, Egbemode congratulated Kyari on his appointment and described it as well deserved one being a thorough professional.

She said that major aim of the visit was to partner the corporation as the biggest enabler of the nation’s economy.

“Being an organisation that has major effect on the economy, we are willing to partner you and be the ones you can call to disclose what you are doing.

“We are ready to work with NNPC to help Nigerians see the corporation in better light; we have our member in Print, Broadcast and online media.

“We believe that when we work together, we will understand each other, this will foster accountability and transparency, ” she said.(NAN)