James Useghan has bagged the “Icon of Hope” award for his outstanding achievements and contributions to students in the country. The award was conferred on him by the National Association of Science Students (NASS) in Akungba, Akure, Ondo State, yesterday.

Presenting the award, Oloyede Zacchaus, president of NASS, said Useghan was an icon of transformation, a thoroughbred professional and an epitome of hope to youths in the country.

“ The life of Useghan pushing from his background, he has risen from limited circumstances to become what he is today,” he said.

Zacchaeus added that when the roll call is made for the most outstanding and exceptional leadership qualities, one individual whose name would feature prominently is Useghan because he has shown that he is an intellectual born with manpower and capacity to teach and educate the youths.

“ If intellectual prowess, integrity and honesty are the marks of a professional, then Useghan is truly a great leader. He is a man with the power of making lasting impressions on the people he leads.”

Receiving the award on Useghan’s behalf, Jemine Diyekumoh Stanley, coordinator, Sustainable National Party (SNP), said the award was a call to do more: “You can imagine the type of feeling you get when an organisation gives you an award for the good work you do.”

Useghan urged youths to do their best to collectively advocate a just and egalitarian society, noting that Nigeria is full of potential and the youth have what it takes to make the country a better place.

The philantropist added that youths need to have discipline attitude and shun vices. They should remember their family awaits their success and they shouldn’t bring shame to them.