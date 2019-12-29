Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) and Plateau State PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Senator Jeremiah Timbut Useni, has appealed to the Federal Government to deploy all efforts and resources to free a Plateau citizen and orphan, Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, and other Aude workers from Boko Haram captivity.

Miss Samuel, a midwife with Alliance for International Medical Action, was kidnapped along Monguno-Maiduguri road along with her colleagues and many others.

Useni, in a statement signed by his Media consultant, Yiljap Abraham, described the kidnapping as unfortunate and said it coincides with the anniversary of Miss Samuel’s father’s death.

Gen Useni said: “It is painful to see many Plateau patriots captured away from home in the line of duty, and some, like Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham, both from Mangu LGA, have had to pay the supreme price in the hands of the insurgents in Borno State.

“It is all the more disturbing when the reasons for these kidnap and gruesome killings are tied to religious differences and as revenge for other killings outside the Nigerian borders.

“I call on the President and Commander In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to impress it on the Armed Forces and all security services, the good people of Borno and surrounding states, as well as friendly nations to secure the release of Miss Samuel as well as the freedom of many other Nigerians in captivity.

“Mr President, rise with all the valour from your training and the powers of your office to put an end to these impunities by hostile forces that want to keep this nation in perpetual fear.

“I am also disturbed by a report that another Plateau citizen Bashir Abdulhamid with the Primary Health Care Department of Kanam LGA is among those captured by the insurgents. Bashir’s family and all of us must remain calm and strengthened in the hope that his ordeal will help to raise the kind of aid and action that will give peace to our land and our hearts.”

Useni said it is reprehensible and unacceptable to kidnap or take the lives of people who are out and about their legitimate and official activities to promote the good of the country and the welfare of citizens.

“In addition, the execution of some Christians and Muslims by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) to coincide with the Christmas celebration is clearly meant to provoke and insult the adherents of both religions in our country by edging them toward greater suspicion, anger and tension. But more, it is an act of cowardice accomplished by people whose undefined and godless agenda continues to be frustrated by the good works of good and courageous people even in areas of conflict.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the slain, and appeal to the families of those still being held captive to remain strong in prayer and positive in expectation.”

He expressed his confidence in the Nigerian Armed Forces and security personnel who are in the line of duty. and urged them to rise to the occasion by intensifying their search and rescue missions to give hope to Nigerians.