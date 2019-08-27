Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jeremiah Useni said Nigeria need an all inclusive governments to get out of the current challenges of underdevelopment.

He advised the ruling government should shop for the best brains outside its party to join hands together and stay the nation to its place of pride.

He spoke yesterday when local government chairmen elected on the party platform paid him a solidarity visit in Jos.

“The search for the best hands to develope Nigeria should go beyond political party lines.

“The bane of our country’s democracy is that we consistently cut off some of the best hands that can develop our nation because we say they do not belong to our own political party. This is not the right way to bring about the progress and development we dearly need.”

“I am convinced that those in leadership positions should go all out to hire the best hands out there to work with those in the parties to give excellent results.

“We need to realise that we are not paying those that we employ from private or party funds, but government treasuries. So, let us look beyond the party. What we want is to significantly improve the welfare of the citizens and move our country forward.”

He noted that individual who is not committed towards addressing the challenges that affects the welfare of the people has no business in power.

“Anybody that is not committed to the welfare of the peo- ple has no business in leading them. It is not enough to be making noise and fanning embers of conflict and disunity.

“Those who claim leadership must show sufficient interest in the party as well as helping the people to cope with the challenges of everyday living.”

Useni advised the party chairmen to stand firm and be sincere in what they say and channel their energy towards resolving the lingering leadership problem in the state chapter of the PDP in Plateau.

Chairman of the Forum of Chairmen of the party in the 17 local government area, Philip Jwi said they visited Useni to express their loyalty as well as to stand firm with him in an effort to reclaim his mandate at the governorship election petition tribunal.