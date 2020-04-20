Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Lt Gen Jeremiah Timbut Useni (retd) has donated relief items to survivors of the bloody attacks in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Useni, who was unable to personally visit the devastated communities due to the lockdown in the Federal Capital, also sent a message of encouragement to the victims of the attacks.

Senator Useni dispatched a delegation led by the former Director-General of the J T Useni Campaign Organisation, Prof Dimis Mai-Lafia, who presented 15 bags of rice and One Hundred Thousand Naira cash to the Irigwe Traditional Council as the state prepared for another lockdown on Sunday Midnight.

“When I heard about the attack, I was very sad. I was also amazed that even when there was complete lockdown of the entire state because of the coronavirus, killings could still go on without any challenge.

“I call on the security forces to rise to their responsibility and protect the people from harm. But, we must also be very alert, keep the peace and continue to pray to God as a community,” he said.

A member of the Plateau State House of Assembly representing Rukuba/Irigwe Constituency, Hon Musa Agah Avia, said: “Senator Useni’s gesture has really strengthened the Irigwe community.”

The Brra Nggwe Rigwe, His Royal Highness, Rev Ronku Aka, in the company of the District Head of Miango and three village heads, received the delegation at his palace at Miango, and thanked Gen Useni for his caring heart.

“Your action has refreshed us. We request you, sir, to speak for this community using your network wherever you go. We are pained by these weekly attacks which have become worse than coronavirus. We want peace in this land.”