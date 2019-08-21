Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Elections, Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni (retd), says Nigeria is not yet mature politically to jettison the zoning arrangement that has been producing leaders at different levels of society from diverse communities.

Useni, in a press statement through his Media Consultant, Yiljap Abraham, disclosed this in Jos while in audience with some party officials, elders, and stakeholders from Zawan District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Rotational leadership is best for us for now. It gives people the freedom and opportunity to be involved in establishing and running the government of their choice at different levels,” he stated.

“Nigeria is not yet ripe to have leaders produced from only one area all the time and so deny others. Even in the days of military rule, leadership was always balanced to give fair representation to all parts of the country.”

“If you allow only specific areas to produce leaderships, it will breed bitterness, hatred and crisis because many communities will feel left out of being involved to also run their own affairs.”

Gen. Useni appealed to the Zawan delegation to stay united, work hard and pray for the victory of the PDP in all the tribunals.

“When we receive positive judgement at the tribunal, we will set up a government that will be inclusive and correct the many imbalances in our representations. We must unite the people of Plateau in our governance.”

Leader of the delegation Mr James Stephen Pam said they were in Gen Useni’s residence to show support, solidarity and to pray with him.

“PDP leaders, supporters and stakeholders in Zawan have full confidence in your leadership and that is why the party supported you fully during the primaries as well as giving the highest number of votes among all the districts in Jos South in the general elections.”

One of the stakeholders, Hon Christopher Rin, said his people are confident that the governorship mandate will be reclaimed at the tribunal.