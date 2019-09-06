Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Gen. Jeremiah Useni has urged the Nigeria Shippers Association to improve on haulage sservices from the nation’s port to the hinterlands.

Useni disclosed this when the Nigeria Shippers Association gave him a merit Award during the annual General Meeting of the Association held in Jos, Plateau State.

Useni, who was represented by James Stephen Pam, urged the association to improve on haulage services from the nation’s ports to the hinterlands.

“I appeal that you do all that you can to ensure honesty and improve haulage services from the nation’s ports to the hinterlands.

“l accept this award with all my heart and promise to add more value to the programmes and activities of the shippers’ association by working closely with both officials and members. “My doors are wide open for further consultations on how all people of goodwill and patriotic zeal can collaborate in salvaging and promoting our economy to bring prosperity to Nigerians and Plateau people in particular.” He said that the grand meritorious award would spur him to do more for the promotion of the association.

The Publicity Secretary of the association, Dr. I J. Nubuya, explained that the Merit Award was based on Useni’s contributions to the development association.

“It is also in appreciation of his invaluable support and contributions as GRAND PATRON of TSA, Jos toward the sustainability of the association.”

The Shippers’ Associations generally are voluntary and non-profit transportation cooperatives which arrange for the domestic or international shipment of members’ cargo.