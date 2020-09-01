Gyang Bere, Jos

Former minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd) has kicked against the state PDP congress, held last Saturday.

Useni has also directed aggrieved members to open their own parallel secretariat as there was no justice and equity by the Caretaker Committee drafted to reconcile critical stakeholders of the party in the state and to conduct the congress.

Useni disclosed this during a meeting with some stakeholders of the party.

“I want you to fill in all candidates in all the positions and if there are two persons contesting one position, one should step down for another to make a new EXCO and see how the national secretariat will run two secretariats from Plateau. We are not leaving PDP and we are not PDP 2. We are the main PDP and we will work in the interest of Plateau State, all we want is fairness and Justice.”

Bitrus Kaze, former member House of Representatives and PDP Chairmanship aspirant said they pulled out of the alleged congress because of injustice and lack of fairness.

Aminu Zang, former commissioner of Works and PDP chairmanship aspirant said they would not accept the injustice meted on them by the Caretaker Committee and described the congress as a rape on democracy.

Meanwhile, the State PDP Chairman, who was elected during the Congress, Chris Hassan said he will work with Jang, Useni, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, Damishi Sango and other critical stakeholders of the party in the state.