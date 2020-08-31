Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 election, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) has kicked against the Plateau State PDP Congress, held last Saturday.

He directed the aggrieved aspirations to open their own parallel state Secretariat of the party since there was no justice and equity by the Caretaker Committee drafted to reconcile critical stakeholders of the party and later conduct the congress.

Useni, disclosed this on Monday during a meeting with some stakeholders of the party and said the National Secretariat and the Caretaker Committee for taken side with other group of the party to conduct an uninformed Congress.

“We are not accepting what happen but don’t fight and don’t make trouble. Nobody will come here and see this dignitaries and say we are nothing.

“I want you to fill in all candidates in all the positions and if there are two persons contesting one position; one should step down for another to make a new EXCO and see how the National Secretariat will run two secretariats from Plateau.

“We are not leaving PDP and we are not PDP 2. We are the main PDP and we will work in the interest of Plateau State, all we want is fairness and Justice.”

Hon. Bitrus Kaze, former Member House of Representatives and PDP Chairmanship aspirant said they pulled out of the alleged congress because of injustice and lack of fairness.

He said they will remain in PDP and ensure that the right thing is done to salvage the people of Plateau state in 2023.

Hon. Aminu Zang, former Commissioner of Works and PDP chairmanship aspirant said they will not accept the injustice meted on them by the Caretaker Committee and described the congress as a rape on democracy.

Meanwhile, the State PDP Chairman, who was elected during the Saturday State Congress, Hon. Chris Hassan said he will work with Sen. Jonah David Jang, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, Hon. Damishi Sango and other critical stakeholders of the party in the state to take over power in 2023.

Hassan stated this during his acceptance speech on Sunday night after taken oath office, said he will embarked on aggressive consultations and reconciliation to bring everybody on board for the party to bounce back to power.

“We will work with Senator Jonah David Jang, former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, Hon. Damishi Sango and other elders of the party to return the party to power in 2023.”