Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State PDP Governorship Candidate in 2019 General Election, Retired Gen. Jeremiah Useni’s factional Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Nandom Pyennap Exodus has rejected tenure elongation of the State party Executives led by Hon. Yakubu Gwott Chocho.

He said it is illegal for the party’s officials whose tenure has expired to mischievously constituted themselves into 28 members Caretaker Committee Excos of the party in the state.

Hon. Exodus, a former Governorships aspiration of the PDP disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing held at the Gen. Jeremiah Useni’s Campaign Office in Jos, when the State Party Secretariat was shut against them by security.

He said thought they do not have a letter confirming their appointment as Caretaker Committee of the party from the National Secretariat but they have written to the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus to wade into the illegality perpetrated by the previous Excos.

“The public has been misinformed by a group of individuals with some persons at the National level who have taken advantage of the ravaging COVID-19 health crisis to mutually enrich themselves while perpetrating unconstitutional act of tenure elongation in Plateau.

“In a serious matter such as it has to do with the decision of the National Working Committee as claimed by these characters, the Communication should ordinary be the National Chairman or National Secretary of the party based on section 35(1)(d) and 36(1)(b)(h) constitution (2017 as amended).

Hon. Exodus said the Constitution of the party stipulated that a caretaker committee be set up when the tenure of the Excos expired and election was not able to hold.

“The provision of the Constitution is emphatic on the procedures upon the expiration of tenure of the executives and setting up of caretaker Committee. It is clear that the Constitution anticipated existence of a vacuum and so clearly stipulated who to when such matters come to the fire such as we are having owing to COVID-19.”

Hon. Exodus said their faction will not accept a Caretaker Committee made up of the 28 party Excos whose tenure has expired and are all seeking election into the same offices.

He called on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus to dissolved the two factional Caretaker Committees of the party in the state and set up a neutral Committee that will conduct free, fair and credible Congresses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exodus dismissed the insinuations that it is the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) that is behind their faction; saying “I cannot stood so low for APC to use me to divide my party, I am a strong member of PDP that is willing to bring fairness, equity and Justice into the party ahead of 2023”.