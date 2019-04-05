An expert in building materials exhibition has said that using quality materials in both construction and buildings, would sterm incessant collapse being witnessed across the country. He said that using quality materials is one thing but that the most important aspect is the engagement of field professionals in the kind of construction being embarked upon.

Speaking at a media chat earlier this week at Oregun, Lagos, the Coordinator of Elan Exhibition West Africa, Mr. Jude Chime, said his company has been organising building materials exhibitions for the past three years and has realised that there is no alternative to quality building materials. He said that this year’s edition holding from June 27 to 29 at the Landpark Hotels, Lagos, has about 50 exhibitors already showing interest, noting that the number as usual will increase as the event draws nearer. “We are expecting exhibitors from five major countries like Spain, Italy, Germany, South Africa and Morocco. We have been having conferences where we engage stakeholders, developers, builders and investors on ways of minimising building collapse through the use of solid/quality building materials. We have supports from Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), COREN and NIS, among others,” he said.

Chime stated that the event will have speakers from Turkey, South Africa and Nigeria who are experts in the built environment. “They will speak on the theme of the event which is, ‘Value of Engineering in Building and Construction: The Role of Technology.” The exhibition will create for builders the veritable window of choosing building materials from available options.