By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Human rights activist Okechukwu Nwanguma has cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its members on their approach to enforce it sit at home order.

Nwanguma told the secessionist group that forcing people to sit at home and using deadly force and violence to enforce it was untactful and despicable.

The rights activist was reacting to a report of violence that followed the sit-at-home order declared by the group in the South East.

‘I have read disturbing news about attacks, burning of vehicles and killing of persons accused of violating the IPOB declared sit at home orders in parts of the South East.

‘The state of the economy and suffering is extremely bad for ordinary citizens, especially those who depend entirely on daily income for daily meals and survival.

‘Any strategy or action to drive home a point or to advance the struggle for the emancipation of a people should not negatively impact or worsen the condition of the same people for whom you claim to wage that struggle. Otherwise, such a struggle is no longer for, or in the interest of, the people.

‘Forcing people to sit at home and using deadly force and violence to enforce it is untactful and despicable. People should be allowed to exercise their free will. In particular, setting ablaze commercial vehicles carrying passengers who are part of the people you purport to be fighting for is a pure criminal act and not part of any legitimate or rational struggle.

‘It will have the consequence, among others, of discrediting the struggle and denuding it of public sympathy and support.’

