By Steve Agbota

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has debunked claims that while in office, the agency did not remit N40bn, $921.61m and £289.931.82 into the Federal Government accounts. A statement signed by Usman onTuesclaimed that reports of unremitted monies into the federation account by the NPA under her watch as MD were meant to tarnish her image.

According to the suspended NPA MD, media reports alleging that the Auditor-General of the Federation have issued some queries regarding monies being owed the NPA by terminal operators have come to my attention.

“Ordinarily, the NPA should clear the air about these allegations, and for this reason, I have refused to make any comments since the news broke. However, it is becoming more apparent that tarnishing my image is the primary mission of promoters of the story.

“On Tuesday morning, for instance, several people sent me a social media post with the title: “NPA Audit indicts Hadiza Bala Usman for not remitting N40 billion, $921.61 million and £289.931.82 into the federal government accounts.”

“I make bold to say that this report is untrue and a fallacy from the imagination of anyone spreading the falsehood. I also challenge anyone with proof of this allegation to present them in public.

“The truth is that even if there are monies unremitted into the federal government’s accounts, these monies will remain in the Treasury Single Account(TSA) where all revenues generated by the Authority domiciles. In addition, the Authority will have explanations for any audit queries that may arise, whenever they do,” she explained.

According to her, the report claimed that the imaginary allegations of abuse of office, corrupt enrichment and failure to account for billions of Naira led to my purported sack. “I state without any equivocation that I have not received any information about my purported sack from any quarters until this moment.

“I have also not been indicted for any offence as alleged in these increasing lies. It is apparent that realising that no credible media outlet would publish unsubstantiated claims as in the case under discussion, promoters of this falsehood have adopted the social media option.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to discountenance the falsehood, which is meant to serve the ulterior motives of its promoters. On a final note, I should state that I am proud of my service to the nation regardless of repeated attempts by dark elements to paint me and my service in black,” she said.