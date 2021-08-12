By Emma Jemegah

UFC’s Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman of Nigeria has been rated second in the Men’s Pound-For-Pound fighters behind Jon Jones in the latest ranking released this week.

He beats his compatriot, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya to the third position.

Surprisingly, both Usman and Adesanya are rated higher than Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno and Featherweight champions, Alexander Volkanovski, who’s placed fourth.

Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira is 10th on the ranking while the number one contender to Adesanya’s middleweight belt, Robert Whittaker occupies the 12th position on the 15-man list.

A voting panel made up of media members generated the rankings. The members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound.

The champion and the interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and are not eligible for voting by weight-class.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.