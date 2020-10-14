Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman has, for the second time, been elected Vice-Chair of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Facilitation (FAL) Committee.

The re-election took place during the closing session of the 44th Session of the Facilitation Committee (FAL 44), held virtually between September 28 and October 2, 2020.

The Facilitation Committee addresses the efficiency of shipping by dealing with matters related to enabling international maritime traffic, including the arrival, stay and departure of ships, persons and cargo from ports. The committee also ensures that the right balance is struck between maritime security and the facilitation of international maritime trade.

Responding to her re-election, Ms Bala Usman described it as an honour to Nigeria. She promised to work with the Chair and the IMO Secretariat to realise the lofty objectives of the FAL Committee and the IMO. The NPA Managing Director praised chair of the committee, Ms Marina Angsell, of Sweden for her leadership. She also thanked the IMO Secretary-General and the Committee for re-electing her to serve.