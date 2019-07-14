Fast rising Afro pop singer, Usman Mayowa aka Usman Trips, has dropped a new single entitled, Sade.

According to the musician, Sade is based on his experience about a beautiful girl he met during his university days in Ghana. “Sade is a fusion of Afro and pop music. It’s one of the tracks in my complete album which I hope to release soon,” he says.

Born on July 31, 1997, the psychologist, singer and songwriter started recording music at 17. He released his first single, Wicked Games in 2012. In 2015, while still a student at Lancaster University, Ghana, he established a group called Sober-Pilot. In 2018, after his graduation, he kicked off his professional career.