By Monica Iheakam
Nigeria’s and Texas Tech triple jump star, Ruth Usoro, was exceptional at the USA Track and Field Golden Games at the Mt SAC in California, early Sunday.
The USATF Golden Games marks the second US stop on the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour-Gold series, had athletes competing for more than $200,000 in prize money, along with the all-important World Athletics rankings.
Usoro leaped to a second place finishing 13.84m in the women’s triple jump behind Keturah Orji who won in 14.53m, while another Nigerian, Onaara Omamuwagun was 5th in 13.54m.
Leave a Reply