Triple jumper, Ruth Usoro and sprinters Favour Ofili and Favour Ashe came second best in their respective events at the just ended 2022 NCAA outdoor championship held in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Usoro, the defending triple jump champion, rose from the disappointment of not making any mark in the long jump event to win the triple jump silver medal.

The 24 year old hopped, stepped and jumped to a personal season’s best of 13.95m to place second behind Jasmine Moore of University of Florida (14.32m).

Usoro has now won two triple jump medals at NCAA outdoor championship following her gold winning 14.19m effort last year.

The other two Nigerians in the event, Esther Isa (13.24m) and Grace Anigbata (12.92m) finished eighth and 16th respectively.

In the women’s 200m, Ofili lost to her main rival, Abby Steiner.

The University of Kentucky student had to break the Nigerian’s 21.96s NCAA record to take the gold while Ofili came in second in 22.05s.

Steiner has now beaten the Nigerian to both the indoor and outdoor titles after running 22.16s to win the indoor championship in March with Ofili second in 22.50s.

The other Nigerian in the final, Grace Nwokocha, the Tokyo Olympics 100/200m semifinalist, ran 22.52s to place sixth.

In the 100m, Rosemary Chukwuma ran 11.14s ahead of Ofili (11.17s) to place fourth and fifth respectively while Nwokocha was sixth in 11.21s.

In the men’s 100m, Ashe came second (10.08s) behind Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbelleh (10.00s) who successfully completed a sprint double at the championship.

In the 200m race, reigning World U20 Champion, Udodi Onwuzurike ran 20.15s to win the bronze medal.

Isaac Odugbesan also returned home with a Shot Put bronze medal after his 20.48m efforts.

