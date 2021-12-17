Uboma Secondary School, Ikperejere (USSI) Old Students’ Association holds its annual general meeting (AGM ) and end of year get-together on December 28 at the school premises.

The AGM to be hosted by the Class of 1982 will focus on the association’s roles in the infrastructural and academic development of their alma mater.

Event lined up include inspection of ongoing projects, including the principal’s/administrative offices and the reconstruction of the late Engineer Benson Acharaeke House, the association’s national secretariat and multi purpose hall by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

