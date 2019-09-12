The League of Imams and Alfas, South West Zone, has in Ibadan, Oyo State, installed Ustaz Abdul-Lateef Adekilekun as the Wazirul Muminina of Yoruba land. The league was led by its president general in South West, Edo and Delta, Sheikh Bello Kewulere.

An Islamic scholar, Prof Kamil Koyejo Oloso, described the Wazirul Muminina as the best choice for now considering his contributions to the growth and development of Islam. He stressed that he has played major roles in promoting Islam both in the academic world and beyond.

The Chief Imam of Oyo, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyu Adebayo, hailed the appointment as a good omen to the development of Islam in the South West zone and beyond.

Before his turbaning, the chief imams jointly adopted and endorsed the appointment of Adekilekun.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Alhaji Ganiyu Agbotomokekere, Chief Imam of Osun State, Alhaji Musa Animasahun, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyu Adebayo, Chief Imam of Oyo land, Grand Mufti of Ondo State, Sheikh Zirajudeen Batuta, Prof Kamil Oloso and other Muslim leaders from the South West.

Ustaz Adekilekun advised the Federal Government to reconsider its foreign policies. He blamed the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians on the increasing spate of laxity in the society: “There is the need for government to look for matured people to handle the issue of morality.”

Adekilekun who is current Zonal Coordinator, National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), Kwara State and Grand Mufti of Ede land, Osun State, said he would be prime minister to all Muslims in Yoruba land. He said he is expected to coordinate activities of all Muslims in Yoruba land and particularly to ensure that good relationship exists between the Muslims and Christians in Yoruba land and Nigeria. He stressed that his installation was unique as lots of factors were put into considerations.