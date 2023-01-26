Oleksandr Usyk is clearly growing tired of the delay in negotiations for a fight between himself and Tyson Fury.

Both Usyk and Fury’s promoters have been saying that an announcement is imminent for an undisputed heavyweight world title clash between the two men, but that announcement has still not come.

Originally, the fight was being targeted for March 4, but now it looks more likely for April, although the location is still yet to be decided.

Saudi Arabia is the front runner, with the latest news coming as Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, told Gareth A Davies that Usyk’s team had negotiated a deal for their fighter with the Saudi’s and now they were just waiting on the Gypsy King.

In the meantime, Usyk has been entertaining himself by sending messages to Fury on social media, referring to him as ‘Belly’.

Usyk’s latest video message came on Monday, as he sat in front of a burger and said: “Belly, look what I am eating. Yum, yum, yum.”

He then followed up, as he said: “You’re next,” with an ominous smile on his face.

It appears now, however, that the Ukrainian has gone past jokes, as he sent Fury a more serious message on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Fury, you talk about greatness in boxing. At the same time you say ‘give me a lot of money’, ” Usyk said.

“Greatness in boxing is not determined by money, greatness comes from a victorious path.

“You say that I avoid you, although I never have, and in fact I’ve even come to you.

“I’m ready to box with you even without any prize money!”