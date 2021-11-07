Oleksandr Usyk expects his rematch with Anthony Joshua to take place in the Spring of next year.

The Brit has triggered his re-match clause after losing his world title belts to the Ukrainian in their heavyweight clash back in September.

Joshua plans to win back the titles he lost, much like he did following his surprising defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Usyk is preparing to fight Joshua for the second time and has confirmed when he expects to fight the Brit.

He told the Independent: ‘The rematch is going to happen. The promoters are going to deal with the dates and everything. The nearest it will be is spring, or close to that.

