By Job Osazuwa

To bridge the yawning gap between developed and developing countries in terms of providing basic amenities and meeting the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), United Towns Agency (UTA) has called on the Nigerian governmentat to live up to the expectations of citizens.

According to the secretary-general of the agency for North-South co-operation, Eya Essif, the Nigerian government needs to fulfill its part of the social contract, including creating the enabling environment for the people to thrive.

The UTA is a United Nations (UN) accredited non-governmental organisation (NGO) that promotes North-South co-operation.

The health goal in the SDG 3 focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well being for all at all ages.

The SDG declaration emphasises, that to achieve the overall health goal, “we must achieve universal health coverage (UHC) and access to quality health care for all.”

Essif, who visited Nigeria recently to explore the possibility of establishing the UTA country office in Nigeria, in a statement signed by the director of public affairs, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, said strong health equity monitoring systems were important for countries on the path to reducing inequalities in health and achieving the health-related SDGs.

She said this places UHC at the centre of the SDG 3 health goal and as a contributor to sustainable development, with linkages to all the other SDG targets. Achieving SDG 3 will depend on progress in other SDGs, for example, poverty reduction, education, nutrition, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, sustainable energy and safer cities.

The secretary-general said the UTA now has presence in 110 countries and the organisation is executing diverse humanitarian projects in irrigation system, electricity, environmental protection, human rights protection and SDGs.

Essif was instrumental to the appointment of Nigerian-born journalist, Princess Abigail Chinyere Amalaha, as the UTA country president in Nigeria. Beyond promoting North-South co-operation, Essif is equally resolutely committed to promoting co-operation and sustainable development among developing countries especially Nigeria.

Essif, a Tunisian-born businesswoman, is a diplomat and human rights activist.

Founded in 1986, UTA enjoys consultative status with UN Economic and Social Council. It is actively involved in diverse fields, from scientific exchange to religion and humanitarian aid. It also plays key roles in raising awareness towards international mechanism for the protection of human rights and establishing solid foundation for the implementation of its strategy for achieving SDGs.

According to the statement: “Since her appointment as UTA secretary-general in 2017, Essif has deployed her widely acknowledged business acumen, diplomacy and knowledge of international relations in championing the numerous activities of the agency. She has been vigorously campaigning for peace and improves living condition for less privileged people around the world. Under her visionary and dynamic leadership, UTA has been supporting many countries in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world in providing basic amenities, shelter, healthcare facilities and schools.

“She has been using the instrumentality of her office to demand the implementation of universal human right policy by the United Nations.

“Essif is a recipient of several honours and honorary awards at home and internationally for her remarkable achievement in promotion of global Peace, security and human rights. She is noted for her outstanding leadership qualities and commitment to making the world a better place. Her voice resonates all around the world. She is indeed a role model for women.”