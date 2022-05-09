From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Over 1.4 million candidates out of over 1.7 million candidates that successfully registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have so far written the examination across hundreds of Computer Base Test (CBT) Centres in the country.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) which conducts the examination, however, disclosed on Monday that the results of sessions already taken would be released to the respective candidates soon.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It stated that the release of the results is subject to the outcome of a CCTV review of the conduct of the examination, adding that the result of any candidate found wanting will be withdrawn if it had been released or withheld if not yet released.

JAMB, in its weekly bulletin, confirmed that some examination towns and Computer Base Test (CBT) centres have completed their own allotted number of candidates for the year.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The Board announced that there have been no significant concerns as reports from the States established the veracity of the reports earlier received from the various centre accreditation teams about the hitch-free examination.

JAMB reiterated its zero-tolerance for examination infractions and urged candidates to conduct themselves properly and follow all laid-down rules guiding the Board’s examination to avoid disqualification.

Meanwhile, data from JAMB indicated that Lagos state is at the top of the table of candidates’ registration and participation in the examination with 257,887 candidates. Oyo and Ogun states followed with 98,834 and 95,965 candidates, respectively; while Kebbi, Ebonyi and Zamfara States were at the bottom table with 16,619, 12,600, and 6,668 candidates, respectively.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .