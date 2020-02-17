The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said has registered over 1.9 million prospective candidates for its 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as the exercise ends today.

This year’s registration for the examination bagan on Monday, January 13.

The board’s head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin said yesterday, that there would be no extension for the registration of candidates for both the UTME and the direct entry (DE) as being speculated in some quarters.

“I like to say that the board is pleased with the way the exercise has gone so far and with this, we have registered over 1.9 million candidates. We have never recorded such a number before.

“Without doubt, this figure is the highest that the board has ever recorded in the history of its examination.

“We are equally happy as a board that we keep improving everyday in a bid to ensure effective management of our operations,” he stated.

Speaking further, Benjamin noted that arrangements had also been concluded for the conduct of a hitch-free mock examination, scheduled for February 18 nationwide.

He said 669 out of the 747 centres across the country will be used for the conduct of the computer-based test (CBT).