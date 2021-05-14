By Gabriel Dike

Less than 48 hours to the closure of registration for 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) management has delisted five computer-based testing (CBT) centres from participating in the ongoing registration exercise.

The centres were delisted for committing various offences in the ongoing registration exercise for candidates preparing for the 2021 UTME.

In the same vein, JAMB placed 14 CBT centres under watch but no reason was given for the action.

The delisted CBT centres are located in Anambra, Benue, Imo, Nasarawa and Ogun States while offences included unethical practices during 2021 UTME/direct entry registration, moved sensitive materials to another location outside the approved premises and extortion of candidates and purported loss of sensitive material.

Among the CBT centres sanctioned are St. Stephen De martyr ICT Hub, Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Owerri Road, Onitsha, Anambra State, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel College CBT centre, km 5, Naka Road, Makurdi, Benue State, Pope John Paul II Model School, Umunagbo, Ihitte Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State.

Other are Lightdove Limited, Vocational and Relevant Technology, behind Access Bank, Lafia, Nasarawa State and Huntsville Technology Limited, 14/16 Agboola Street, Temidire Quarters, Oremeji Bus/stop, Ibafo, Ogun State.

Meanwhile, JAMB said the desire to protect the sanctity of its examination and the security of the nation was responsible for the adoption of a strict policy concerning the use of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards the Board issued to CBT centres on accreditation.