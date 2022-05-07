By Gabriel Dike

The early morning downpour nearly marred the conduct of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Lagos yesterday. The early morning downpour made it difficult for many of the candidates to leave their homes for the UTME, scheduled for 7.00am.

Also, operators of the Computer-Based Test stopped candidates from entering the exam hall with money, insisting it was part of the rules and regulations guiding the UTME.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

AS a result of the downpour, many of the candidates came late and in some cases, the exam started behind scheduled.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

At three of the CBT centres monitored at Egbe, Ikotun and Iyana Ejigbo, the UTME started late because of the rain and late arrival of candidates. The candidates were screened. Those without face mask were asked to get one while some were also asked to go and dress properly. Our correspondent observed that candidates entering exam hall with money were asked to drop it with their parents while others kept it with staff of the CBT centres. Some parents kicked against the CBT operators’ decision about candidates not entering with money and the mode of dressing.

It was further learnt that some candidates missed the UTME as a result of the rain and traffic congestion. A parent told our Correspondent that candidates with centres around Oke Aro, Alagbole and Akure missed the UTME because of the rain and gridlock. Supervisors from Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) refused to speak with our correspondent.