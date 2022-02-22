By Gabriel Dike

The management of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accredited 769 centres to carry out registration of candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The brief accompanying the approval reads: List of accredited centres for 2022 UTME/Direct registration.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The breakdown showed Lagos tops the list with 71 centres, Ogun 45, Kano 44, Oyo 35, Kaduna 29, Delta 29, Ondo 18, Osun 26, and Plateau 23.

Others are Rivers 27, Enugu 17, Abuja 27, Imo 17, Katsina 16, Kwara 24, Nasarawa 30, Abia 15, Akwa Ibom 15, Anambra 26, Bauchi 12, Borno 11, Edo 17, Ekiti and Zamfara had 7 each.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The registration of the 2022/23 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration kicked of on Saturday, February 19 till Saturday, March 26.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has charged owners of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to consider their engagement with the Board as a national assignment.

Oloyede gave the charge at a virtual meeting with the proprietors of accredited CBT centres preparatory to the 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise.

He urged the centre owners to be mindful of their sensitive responsibilities given the strategic importance of the registration exercise to the nation.