By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accredited 769 centres to carry out the registration of candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The brief accompanying the approval reads: List of accredited centres for 2022 UTME/Direct registration.

The breakdown showed Lagos top the list with 71, Ogun 45, Kano 44, Oyo 35, Kaduna 29, Delta 29, Ondo 18, Osun 26, and Plateau 23.

Others are Rivers 27, Enugu 17, Abuja 27, Imo 17, Katsina 16, Kwara 24, Nasarawa 30, Abia 15, Akwa Ibom 15, Anambra 26, Bauchi 12, Borno 11, Edo 17, Ekiti and Zamfara had 7 each.

The registration of the 2022/23 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration kicked off on Saturday, 19th February 2022, to Saturday, 26th March 2022. It was earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 12.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, recently charged owners of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to consider their engagement with the Board as a national assignment.

Oloyede gave the charge at a virtual meeting with the proprietors of accredited CBT centres preparatory to the 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise.

He urged the centre owners to be mindful of their sensitive responsibilities given the strategic importance of the registration exercise to the nation.

The registrar said JAMB would continue to partner with reliable CBT centres, noting that some centres were sanctioned on account of the various infractions committed during the 2021 exercise. He added that the Board would not hesitate to do the same should any of them be found wanting.

“I urged you to play your roles responsibly. We would continue to identify bad eggs among you and apply necessary sanctions as the exercise is too important to the nation to be jeopardised by the interests of a few fraudulent individuals,” he said.

Prof Oloyede warned against unwholesome behaviours like extortion, overnight registration, movement of routers to other locations other than the approved centre, attending to candidates by proxy, among others, adding that the Board has put mechanisms in place to detect all forms of infractions.