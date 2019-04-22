Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said, on Monday, that a candidate that registered 64 times at different locations was among 100 persons arrested nationwide for examination malpractices at just concluded 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Board alleged that the candidate registered 64 times in a bid to “ghost write” examination for 64 candidates since the exercise lasted for seven days, with an average of three shifts per day, per center.

The information was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released in Abuja on Monday.

The bulletin also disclosed that two candidates were arrested at Risk Global Business Consult in Ikorodu, Lagos, while using their phones to screenshot examination questions to forward to their accomplices.

It said that, on interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and explained that they were in the business of selling questions to tutorial centers for N5, 000 per screen shot.

JAMB said the offenders were caught with the aid of security officials in different locations in an attempt to execute their plans that was targeted at discrediting the integrity of the system.

It confirmed that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin said that arrest was a major breakthrough in its effort to sanitise the examination process and strengthen the integrity of the Board’s examination results.

He warned candidates against falling to the tricks of fraudsters who might make unrealistic promises to defraud them.