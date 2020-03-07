The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are free to print their examination slips for the Computer Based Test.

The board’s UTME is scheduled to commence nationwide on Saturday, March 14.

The Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that the examination slips could be printed anywhere.

According to him, candidates are expected to look out for the locations of their centres before their examination dates.

“This is in order to avoid running around on the examination day trying to locate the centres, and as a result, getting to the centre late.

“It should be stated clearly now that lateness to the examination will not be tolerated, no matter the excuse,” he said.

Benjamin said that come 2021, the board’s portal would be integrated into that of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

“Admission into our tertiary institutions are at the centre of national development, and therefore, any person or group of persons found to be truncating the national development process will not be assured

“This integration will be done in such a way that anyone, be it from JAMB itself, institutions, the candidates or the general public, causing infractions of whatever type to our examination and its processes will be decisively dealt with immediately,” he said.

Benjamin assured of the board’s committment in improving on the examination process.

“The board will not relent in its effort, in ensuring that its processes are devoid of corrupt practices,” he assured.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1.9 million candidates registered for this year’s examination nationwide. (NAN)