Joy Umukoro

Adams International College, Oshodi, Lagos, rolled out the drums, last Thursday, to celebrate 78 students who scored above 300 in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Proprietor of the college, Adams Adebola, said the institution was established to give youths direction in life and mentor them to achieve their dreams.

‘I mentor them and most of the parents present at this award ceremony were my former students I taught years ago. They are parents of students who have scored above 300 in UTME. If they were not well taught, mentored and directed, it would affect them.”

Adebola observed that when other schools and students engage in malpractice, the college gives its students a solid foundation and when they leave Adams College, “they make use of what they have gained here to become a better person.

“This year, about 201 students gained admission into the University of Lagos from Adams College. This year alone, we bagged the South West Nigerian Education Award as the Outstanding Tutorial Centre of 2019 and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) 2019 Award of Excellence in Outstanding Leadership. So, we want to keep on doing the right thing to ensure these results are sustained.”

The educationist said since inception, over 25 years, the college has produced about 190 students that scored above 300 in UTME and that this year, the college is celebrating about 78 students, “which is a national record! No tutorial centre in Nigeria can boast of that record, coupled with the fact that only 6,700 students scored above 300 this year UTME throughout Nigeria.

“The secret of our success is the God factor. I do my best for the students; in my own little capacity. I graduated from the University of Ile-Ife, with a First Class in Computer Engineering. I am not desperately looking for money, I have a job I could do elsewhere but, I just felt I could invest my life in the youths. I still lecture in the college, I teach Mathematics and Physics.”