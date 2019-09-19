The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Jigawa office, says it is targeting about 1 million post-basic and basic students for enrollment into the National Identity Database for their National Identity Number (NIN).

Alhaji Aminu Jakada, the coordinator of the commission in the state, made this known during in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Jakada said the gesture was in line with decision by the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that from 2010, all candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), must have a NIN.

“So for this reason, the Jigawa NIMC has planned to enroll 114,970 post basic students and 828,768 basic students in the state.

“So students and their parents should be aware of this and take it serious and ensure that they cooperate with the NIMC officials for successful conduct of the exercise,” Jakada advised.

He explained that the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with the State Government, Ministry of Education, State Universal Education, Patents Teachers’ Association (PTA), Local Government Councils (LGCs) and Traditional Leaders.

The coordinator added that the commission proposed to enroll all post-basic students in the state within the current academic session (2019/2020), and that basic students were to be enrolled next session (2020/2021).

Jakada said the exercise would be conducted in schools in order to ease transportation difficulties for the students, as well as get the targeted number enrolled.

“We will take the enrollment exercise to the schools for easy and successful registration of the students.

“The gesture will enable the students enrolled without having to travel to local government headquarters or our state office.

“The overall objective of the exercise is to enroll the students before the mandatory use of the NIN is enforced ,” the coordinator explained

He also called on other people who were yet to enroll, to do so before the mandatory use of the NIN is enforced. (NAN)