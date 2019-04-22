Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates that participated in 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to beware of the fraudulent activities of some desperate people that are swindling candidates for scores.

The Board said it recently uncovered the activities of fraudsters being coordinated from a town called Igarra in Edo State with affiliates in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Abia, Anambra and Plateau states, circulating fake notice of impending reduction of UTME scores.

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, said the intention of fraudsters was to extort and defraud desperate parents and candidates that would fall to their tricks.

He informed candidates that UTME results would be sent to their registered cell phones as soon as the ongoing scrutiny of the examination centres are completed and publicly announced.

He appealed to candidates to exercise patience and to avoid falling prey to the tricks of fraudsters who make some unrealistic promises, particularly in regards to the upgrade of scores.

Over 1.7 million candidates sat for the 2019 UTME that ended last week. But there has been apprehension among candidates regarding their results, and that, perhaps, gave room for fraudsters to swindle desperate candidates and their parents.