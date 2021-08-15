From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has uncovered “fraudulent” activites of some candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in which they upload O’ level results different from the one supplied to Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) or the institution’s portal.

JAMB Director of Admissions, Mohammed Babaji, in a letter dated August 9th, and addressed to Heads of tertiary institutions, notably, Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts, told them about the development, and informed them of the new additions to the CAPS to enhance efficiency and credibility.

Part of the letter read thus, “We observed during the 2020 admission exercise that the O’level result which candidates uploaded in CAPS for JAMB verification were completly different from the ones uploaded in the institution’s portal by same candidates.

“In order to address the issues, the Board has added a new feature in the CAPS to ensure its reliability, thereby, making the 2021 admission exercise more easier and efficient.

“The feature was in compliance with the Federal Government ease of doing business because once candidates upload into CAPS, it’s automatically transferred to institutions upon download. This will also eliminate some of the prank currently being played by candidates which they mischievously refered to ‘I made mistake’.”

He informed the Heads of the tertiary institutions that the advisory was to notify the institutions on the process of downloading the list of candidates together with their O’ level details of the candidates on CAPS before initiating the process of admission for any programme.

He informed Admission Officers that they would not be able to admit candidates into any programme using the ‘admit candidate’ page unless the O’Level result of such candidate has been downloaded for that programme.

Meanwhile, JAMB said it is set to begin the 2021/2022 admission exercise which will commence with Policy Meeting scheduled for end of August and usually attended by Heads of tertiary institutions.

At the Policy Meeting, participants are expected to review previous admission exercise and take decision on cut-off point for 2021 admission exercise and other activities needed to promote efficiency and credibility in the system.